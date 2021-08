The stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) increased 7.68%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) increased 7.68%. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan. Under the plan, the company may repurchase up to $17 million of its outstanding common shares, representing approximately 10% of the its market capitalization as of August 10, 2021.