It's Double 'Jeopardy!': Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik Will Be New Hosts

By Neda Ulaby
houstonpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Richards, left, and Mayim Bialik will co-host Jeopardy! // Sony Pictures Entertainment; Francois Durand/Getty Images. After weeks of celebrity tryouts, leaks and heated speculation by game show fans, current executive producer Mike Richards and actor Mayim Bialik have been named permanent co-hosts of Jeopardy!, marking the first time two people will host one of television's most popular game shows.

