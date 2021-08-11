NASA's Spacecraft gives details of asteroid Bennu

In just one month, SpaceX will make history with Inspiration4 — the world's first all-civilian spaceflight — the mission's crew couldn't be more excited. On Sept.15, four people will become astronauts when they strap into a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and blast off of planet Earth. The crew, led by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur from New Jersey (who bankrolled the flight), will make history on their Inspiration4 flight, which will be the first crewed spaceflight to travel around Earth without professional astronauts on board. And, since the crew was selected earlier this year, they have been hard at work training for this moment that is just weeks away.