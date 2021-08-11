Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Spacecraft gives details of asteroid Bennu

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft is headed back to Earth after collecting samples from asteroid Bennu. Scientists say the asteroid has slightly greater chance of clobbering Earth than previously thought. (Aug. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bdf9541dab164c6a91560fc8394e6d65.

