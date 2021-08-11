Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Kids Tonight Show’: Brian McCann Set As Head Writer & Exec Producer Of Peacock Late-Night Series

By Peter White
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Brian McCann , who has worked on a slew of late-night shows with Conan O’Brien, has been named head writer and exec producer of Jimmy Fallon ’s The Kids Tonight Show .

McCann has worked on NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and the recently ended Conan on TBS. He has also worked on shows including MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live, FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell and Netflix’s The Who Was Show and also written a kids’ book, Wannabe Farms , which was released by Penguin in early 2020.

He has now taken up head writing and exec producing duties for the first major late-night show aimed at children.

The Kids Tonight Show , which will launch on streamer Peacock , is hosted by kids, with kids in charge of everything. It will shoot in 30 Rock’s Studio 6A across the hallway from Jimmy’s own studio 6B.

Hosted by an ensemble of four quick-witted kids, the show will features an opening sketch, through the show monologue, to big celebrity interviews, games, skits, and demonstrations, all through a kids lens on the late-night institution.

Production on the series, which comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio, Boat Rocker Studio-backed Go-Big Show producer Matador Content and Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog, begins this month in New York with a fully vaccinated audience.

The Kids Tonight Show is exec produced by Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, James Sunderland, Paul Ricci, Mark Efman and McCann.

“I am now fully down the rabbit hole of kids TV,” McCann said . “We have crazy-talented kid hosts, an insanely talented kid musician, and I’m working with a hilarious kid writer from Philly. I’m in heaven because none of these kids are my own and I don’t have to clean up after them. This is the most free-wheeling late-night show I’ve ever worked on. It has a crazy, kid driven vibe because it is literally starring kids and is written with kids, but with the full late-night treatment that you can only get from shooting a show in 30 Rock.”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonight Show#Peacock#Nbc#Tbs#Mtv#Nikki Sara Live#Fx#Matador Content#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Herbert Schlosser dies: The longtime NBC exec who launched Saturday Night Live and oversaw Johnny Carson's Tonight Show and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In was 95

"Mr. Schlosser was president of NBC in 1974 when he faced a late-night predicament: Carson no longer wanted the network to carry repeats of Tonight on weekends," explains Richard Sandomir in Schlosser's New York Times obituary. "But pleasing Carson, the network’s most important star, led to an inevitable question: What would NBC televise at 11:30 on Saturday nights? Mr. Schlosser wrote a memo in early 1975 that laid out the fundamentals of an original program that would be televised from NBC’s headquarters at Rockefeller Center; would be carried live, or at least taped on the same day, to maintain its topicality; would be 'young and bright,' with a 'distinctive look, a distinctive set and a distinctive sound'; would 'seek to develop new television personalities”; and would have a different host each week.'" Schlosser wrote in his memo: “Saturday night is an ideal time to launch a show like this. Those who now take the Saturday/Sunday Tonight Show repeats should welcome this, and I would imagine we would get much greater clearance with a new show.” The result was Saturday Night Live, which premiered in October 1975 with the title NBC's Saturday Night. “We wouldn’t have been on the air without him,” said SNL creator Lorne Michaels. "Live was his idea, not mine. He just believed in the show. He protected it.” Before becoming NBC president, Schlosser worked in NBC's business affairs department and was NBC’s vice president for programs on the West Coast, based in Burbank. He led the negotiations to bring Carson to NBC to replace Jack Paar as Tonight Show host in 1962. He also championed Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and help develop the groundbreaking sitcom Julia, the first weekly series to star an African-American woman in a non-stereotypical role. He also hired the first woman and the first Black person to be vice presidents in the department. “Every Tuesday morning there was a parade into his office — censors, lawyers, bookkeepers,” said Laugh-In creator George Schlatter. “They’d say, ‘Herb, talk to him.’ Then he’d say to me, ‘I promised them I’d talk to you.’ And he’d say, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing.’” Read NBC's statement on Schlosser's passing.
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

Nicole Byer to Star in New Netflix Comedy Special

Netflix recently announced a new comedy special from Emmy-nominated comedian Nicole Byer, making this Byer’s first hour-long comedy special with Netflix. The special will be shot at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on September 5th and will premiere later this year. Byer currently serves as the twice Emmy nominated...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Watch our lively chats with 4 actors nominated for the first time at the Emmys

Watch our fascinating discussions with 4 actors who are nominated at the Emmys for the first time. Event starts at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET) and can be above. See solo chats followed by a group discussion moderated by Gold Derby’s managing editor Chris Beachum, who is keenly interested in discussing the episodes these contenders submitted to voters as the best examples of their work from the past TV season. Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” The episode submission for this HBO Max comedy series is “I Think She Will.” Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You” The episode submission for this HBO limited series is “That Was Fun.” Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” The episode submission for this Apple TV+ comedy series is “All Apologies.” Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” The episode submission for this NBC variety series is “Host: Carey Mulligan.”
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 premiere: Wells Adams, David Spade set the stage

Ready for the Bachelor in Paradise 7 premiere? there’s a new episode coming in just over 24 hours — and yes, it’s going to be crazy. There are a lot of big personalities present, and beyond just that, the hope for some legitimate romance. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens once people start vying for each other’s attention.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Sona Encouraged David To Be A Bad Assistant | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

With Sona's blessing, David has binged a ton of TV on Conan's dime. Plus, Conan raves about "dick-chopped onions." Hear more from this episode (with guest Cecily Strong) @ http://listen.teamcoco.com/choppedonions. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast https://link.chtbl.com/conan. FOLLOW TEAM COCO PODCASTS ON SOCIAL.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, August 9?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert hasn’t aired a brand new episode since July 22. Should fans expect that streak to end tonight?. Late-night TV taking a break during the summer months is nothing new. And while some fans wish The Late Show would try out guest hosts (like Jimmy Kimmel Live!) to keep things rolling, that doesn’t take into account time off for the crew and staff.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Late-Night Hosts Channeled Their Frustrations of 2020 Into Emmy-Nominated Shortform Series

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE PRESENTS: PANDEMIC VIDEO DIARIES The digital team at Full Frontal With Samantha Bee was nearly ready to roll out a new behind-the-scenes segment documenting how the late night show gets made when the world shut down in March 2020. “We were about to shoot Sam for this beautiful, highly produced show, and then, we all went home and never came back,” says supervising producer Elisa Kreisinger. The lockdown forced them to pivot, and ultimately the Emmy-nominated Pandemic Video Diaries (which earned a nom for outstanding shortform nonfiction or reality series) came from a place of candor....
TV & Videosmcdonoughvoice.com

The history of late night TV

Aaron Barnhart started circulating a David Letterman fan blog on the internet in 1994. He later expanded it to coverage of all late night television and named it "The TV Barn." Barnhart later became TV critic for the Kansas City Star, a job he held for 15 years. He now...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro to Bowen Yang’s Titanic Iceberg: The Best Sketches of ‘SNL”s Emmy-Nominated Stars

In its 46th season, Saturday Night Live kept audiences laughing through a pandemic, a seemingly never-ending presidential election and an insurrection. It also boasted a huge cast — 15 repertory and five featured players — which has audiences wondering if the next season will launch without many returning favorites. Among the NBC sketch comedy series’ 21 Emmy nominations, five castmembers scored noms in supporting categories. THR rounds up the best moments from their submitted episodes AIDY BRYANT In a cold open sketch, Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) invites scandal-ridden stars to apologize on a talk show called “Oops, You Did It Again.” Bryant...
Moviestvinsider.com

‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production

NBC’s Annie Live! has found its Rooster. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess has been cast in the scene-stealing role for the upcoming musical production taking place December 2. Burgess joins a growing list of top-notch stars who are set to appear in the TV event including Taraji P. Henson,...
AnimalsFinger Lakes Times

Behind The Nonsense: Andy's Plants Have Seen Too Much | Team Coco

Conan, Andy, and writer Levi MacDougall go behind the nonsense of a 2016 sketch that still makes them laugh. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team...
TV Showsb969fm.com

DVR Alert! Here’s What’s on TV Today

Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course, we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a study, people in North...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason David Spade Hated Shooting Bachelor In Paradise

ABC's "Bachelor" summer spinoff series, "Bachelor in Paradise," has returned for its seventh season, after taking a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic. Although the show is back on the air, a lot has changed since 2019 — including the departure of franchise host Chris Harrison. Taking Harrison's role of guiding a bunch of singles on the beach is former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and comedian David Spade.
TV & VideosCollider

5 Unique Comedy Specials to Watch for Fans of Tig Notaro's 'Drawn'

Tig Notaro’s latest stand-up special Drawn is exactly that: drawn. The comedian, known for her quick wit and deadpan delivery, has never been this animated in a special. She dives into largely unexplored terrain for comedians by turning some of her best stories, told at the iconic Largo Theater in Los Angeles, into delightful cartoon adventures. Notaro adheres to her honest and vulnerable self, even if fans don’t see the real her on stage. She talks about a string of life-threatening events that prevented her from grabbing tea with comedian and actress Jenny Slate, the time she had to wear a diaper and her now-wife Stephanie Allynne couldn’t stop laughing, and her fascination with the Kool-Aid Man. Like all of Notaro’s specials, this one leaves you saying, “It’s over already?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy