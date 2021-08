Pokemon Unite players have figured out a way to get a relative idea of how much their team is ahead or behind during a match. One of the more frustrating parts in Pokemon Unite is that the game doesn't show a match's score in real time. Instead, players are given periodic updates using vague messages that tell players whether their team is winning or losing. While Pokemon Unite's last two minutes make it possible for a team to catch up no matter how far behind they are, trying to get a sense of how close a match is can be very helpful.