Ex-Detroit Lion Nate Burleson Named Co-Host Of CBS Morning News

By Benson
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What is it about football players on morning news shows? Former Detroit Lions receiver Nate Burleson has been named a co-host of the CBS Morning News, to work alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. Rival ABC has former New York Giant star Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, this after he replaced Regis Philbin on Regis and Kelli.

