Ex-Detroit Lion Nate Burleson Named Co-Host Of CBS Morning News

Burleson is joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil as a co-host on the CBS News morning show starting next month when the program moves to its new studio in Times Square. He'll become the second retired NFL player to become a network morning show co-host, after Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. "I am making a move in my career that is truly an honor," Burleson said on Good Morning Football. Mason, a 35-year CBS News veteran, will depart CBS This Morning and become a CBS News culture correspondent, reporting across the network’s programs and digital platforms. This is the first shakeup from Neeraj Khemlani, who was named co-head of CBS News in May, succeeding Susan Zirinsky. Burleson, 39, was an NFL wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2014. He is also co-host on the daily NFL Network program Good Morning Football and an analyst on CBS' The NFL Today, while also serving as Extra's New York correspondent. Burleson will leave Extra, but will remain in his role at CBS Sports and become a contributor at the NFL Network. "Burleson first gained the attention of CBS News in June, when CBS This Morning used several guest hosts while Dokoupil was on paternity leave," reports the Los Angeles Times' Stephen Battaglio. "His high-energy performances impressed the program’s executive producer, Shawna Thomas, leading to discussions about him joining on a full-time basis." ALSO: In 2019, Nate Burleson was predicted to become "the next Michael Strahan."