Marvin Windows Review (2021)

Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road…. When I was in college, I used to love taking photos of stairs, but always from the angle of being at the base of them with a clear view upwards. In hindsight, it clearly reflected my state of mind at the time — an aspiring clinical psychologist taking on as many practicums and poster presentations as possible in an effort to get into the best Ph.D programs available. I saw life as an upwards trajectory, and as long as I gave it my all, my path forward was abundantly clear. Unfortunately, life doesn’t always work out the way we envision it in our college years, and my psychology dreams ended when my undergraduate studies did; luckily, I’ve been able to carve out a career following my true passion in video games. These days, the beauty of stairs have lost their meaning to me, which I suppose is consistent with me no longer feeling my whole life lay ahead of me.