Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hudson, Passaic, central Bergen and Essex Counties through 800 PM EDT At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Green Pond to near Caldwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Paramus, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Rutherford, Secaucus, Ramsey and Harrison. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH