Mahoning County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mahoning; Trumbull THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRUMBULL AND EASTERN MAHONING COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits and are exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern Ohio.

alerts.weather.gov

