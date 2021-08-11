Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTY At 622 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Dodgeville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Spotter confirmed tornado 6 ENE of Mineral Point. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dodgeville, Barneveld, Ridgeway, Waldwick, Hollandale, Blue Mound St Park and Jonesdale. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN