Brooke County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio; Wetzel Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson, northeastern Monroe, eastern Belmont, southwestern Washington, western Greene, Ohio, north central Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke and Hancock Counties through 745 PM EDT At 718 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Weirton to 7 miles east of Moundsville to near New Martinsville. Movement was east southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, New Martinsville, Bellaire, Warwood, Wellsburg, Bethlehem, West Liberty, and Triadelphia. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 222 and 225. Interstate 70 in West Virginia between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

