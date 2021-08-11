Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 419 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wickenburg. This includes the following streams and drainages Jackrabbit Wash, Hartman Wash, Flying E Wash, Star Wash, Jimmie Wash, Mill Wash, Sols Wash, Powerline Wash, Cemetery Wash, Red Cloud Wash, and Daggs Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Woodbury burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 AM MST. * At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 233 and 242. This includes the following streams and drainages Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Campaign Creek, Tonto Creek, Tortilla Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Western Uinta Basin and Western Uinta Mountains. * Through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area late this afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina South Central Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 138 AM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Swain and Macon counties following storm-total rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches across the area. However, excessive runoff has caused significant rises along area streams. While smaller streams have crested and are receding, the flood waters are now working through the Little Tennessee and lower Nantahala rivers. The Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers will remain slightly above bankfull levels through Wednesday morning, causing nuisance flooding of low-lying areas, including farmland, parks and greenways, campgrounds, boat-access areas, and outfitter launches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Luada, Burningtown, Wesser, Almond, Cowee and Nantahala.
Bonner County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bonner; Boundary FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 AM MST. * At 324 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to thunderstorms along the Brawley Wash. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along the Brawley Wash near Three Points. The current stage at Three Points is 14.2 feet and rising, with flood stage at 15.0 feet. The flood wave will move downstream to Milewide Road at the Brawley Wash in approximately 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Sawtooth Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Sawtooth burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 AM MST. * At 553 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sawtooth. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sawtooth Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sawtooth Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp and Superstition Mountains. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 202 and 208...and near mile marker 209. This includes the following streams and drainages Barge Creek, La, First Water Creek and Tortilla Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bush Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 830 AM MST. * At 548 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bush. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Four Peaks, Tonto Basin, Apache Lake and Punkin Center. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 254 and 260. This includes the following streams and drainages Ash Creek, Picadilla Creek, Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Pine Creek, Tortilla Creek, Salt River, Alder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA, MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GARFIELD COUNTY At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of the Paria River watershed. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, and Cannonville. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 17 and 26. This includes the following streams and drainages Paria River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rain associated with the remnants of Fred continue to pass across the region this morning. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected through noon today on top of what has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible. * This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop along steeply sloped terrain.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain are gradually weakening near Cameron. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cameron and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 462 and 468. State Route 64 between mile markers 271 and 295. This includes the following streams and drainages Lava Wash, Deer Tank Wash, Lee Canyon, Tappan Wash, Cedar Wash, Needmore Wash, Campbell Francis Wash and Burro Canyon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Madison County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in western North Carolina * Until 200 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 754 PM EDT, Heavy rain has ended across the warned area of Madison County. However, excessive runoff continues and many area streams continue to rise. Additional Minor flooding is likely over the next few hours before streams start to crest and conditions improve later tonight. Between 2 and 4 inches of storm-total rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area, but this will NOT cause new flooding to develop. Flash flooding is ongoing! Please avoid all flooded roadways and stay away from low-lying areas and low-water crossings, as floodwaters can rise rapidly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Walnut, Allenstand, Spring Creek, Faust, Luck, Wolf Ridge and Max Patch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 07:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 705 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Seville, Gold Camp and Queen Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 near mile marker 210...and near mile marker 211. This includes the following streams and drainages Queen Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near and south of the Village of Oak Creek. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.50 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rimrock, Montezuma Well, Village At Oak Creek, Lake Montezuma, Mcguireville, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Wet Beaver Creek Campground and V Bar V Visitors Center. This includes the following swimming holes Wet Beaver Creek Day Use Area and Bell Crossing "The Crack". This includes the following highways State Route 179 between mile markers 299 and 307. Interstate 17 between mile markers 294 and 309. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Verde River, Walker Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Beaver Creek, Russell Wash, Turkey Creek, Jacks Canyon, Long Canyon, Rarick Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CHEROKEE AND CLAY COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Sedona have moved out of the area. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Only light additional rainfall amounts are expected, up to 0.25 inches. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona, Page Springs, Red Rock State Park and Tuzigoot National Monument. This includes the following swimming holes Crescent Moon Ranch, Mormons Crossing and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 359 and 372. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Sycamore Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Turkey Creek, Coffee Creek and Railroad Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Watauga County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Watauga FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WATAUGA COUNTY At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain has exited the area this evening, leaving only light rain showers across the county. However, runoff from between 3 and 6 inches of rain that fell this evening continues to collect in area rivers and streams. Flash flooding is already occurring, and will continue through at least 3 am. Automated river gauges indicate that the Watauga River is rising quickly this morning, with minor flooding ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boone... Blowing Rock Beech Mountain... Sugar Grove Foscoe... Todd Deep Gap This includes the following locations Appalachian State University. This includes the following streams and drainages Brushy Fork, Elk Creek, George Gap Branch, Beech Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Flat Branch, Crab Orchard Creek, Cove Creek, Fall Creek, Dugger Creek and Dutch Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Sedona have moved out of the area. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Only light additional rainfall amounts are expected, up to 0.25 inches. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona, Page Springs, Red Rock State Park and Tuzigoot National Monument. This includes the following swimming holes Crescent Moon Ranch, Mormons Crossing and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 359 and 372. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Sycamore Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Turkey Creek, Coffee Creek and Railroad Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Washington County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Washington. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Rockingham and Shenandoah. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley and Morgan. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms will affect the region from this evening through Wednesday evening. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.

