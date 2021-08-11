Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Lancaster; Middlesex; Northumberland; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Middlesex, Northumberland, southeastern Richmond and Lancaster Counties through 800 PM EDT At 718 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lewisetta to near Lancaster to near Church View. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kilmarnock, Urbanna, Fair Port, Robley, Lancaster, White Stone, Morattico, Saluda, Heathsville, Wicomico Church, Jamaica, Church View, Lewisetta, Hartfield, Byrdton, Lottsburg, Avalon, Brook Vale, Bertrand and Grafton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
