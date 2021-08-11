Duluth woman charged in connection with dismembered body in Lake Superior
A Duluth woman was arrested and charged Wednesday for her role in allegedly assisting a man in the disposal of a dismembered body in Lake Superior. Tommi Lynn Hintz, 31, was taken into custody by the Duluth Police Department shortly after an arrest warrant was issued. She is charged with felony counts of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact and interference with a dead body.
