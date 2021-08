Many of these toys on this list were chosen for their ability to be used in several settings, from the living room floor to in the car out running errands. These toys are guaranteed to keep any 1-year-old girl busy and many can last a few years as she grows and continues to learn. Like we always say, these toys are probably great for boys as well, but our little testers were some sweet adorable girls. Without further adieu, here are the best toys for one year old girls!