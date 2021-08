IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is not proceeding with picking up new seasons of canceled ABC drama series For Life and Rebel. The decision was made after the streamer evaluated the performance of the two shows’ existing seasons on the AVOD platform. Season 1 and 2 of For Life became available on IMDb TV at the end of June through a deal with Sony Pictures TV; Rebel’s first season joined it on the service two weeks later under a pact with ABC Signature. Both agreements included an option for a new season order based on how the existing seasons performed...