Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KIFI Local News 8

ISU requires face coverings indoors

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IxXB_0bOzw9hn00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee announced Wednesday e ffective immediately, face coverings are required indoors for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

The only exception to this is if you are alone in a private office, campus residence or workspace.

He said t he university is not implementing any physical distancing requirements, and face coverings are not required when outside.

You can read the full letter below.

Students,
As we prepare for the fall semester and the excitement of welcoming you back to campus, we also continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. I, like all of you, was hoping that this school year would look more like pre-pandemic years, but sharp increases in the Delta variant of COVID-19 are extremely concerning. This variant is highly contagious, spreading quickly in our communities, and causing an increase in breakthrough cases. With this information in mind, and based on the current health data, we are amending our on-campus guidance for face coverings to best support in-person instruction and on-campus activities.
Effective immediately, face coverings are required indoors for all individuals––regardless of vaccination status––unless alone in a private office, campus residence, or workspace. This on-campus face covering requirement for indoor spaces will be reviewed every two weeks and removed as the local situation improves. Our decision mirrors updated CDC guidance and is necessary to protect the health and safety of our entire campus community.
The University is not implementing any physical distancing requirements, and face coverings are not required when outside on any of our campuses.
I also want to reiterate a point I have previously made numerous times. The fastest, surest, and safest way that we can eliminate face covering requirements and return to pre-pandemic life is the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is safe, free, and widely available . I strongly encourage all students, faculty, and staff to get the vaccine. That is what is going to help us come back together as a community.
We have learned over the last 18 months that this is an ever-changing situation, and the University is prepared to be nimble in our response to COVID-19.
––Kevin
Kevin Satterlee
President

Boise State and the University of Idaho also announced mask requirements on campus and at campus events for the start of the fall semester.

The post ISU requires face coverings indoors appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 3

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Cdc#Health And Safety#Idaho State University#Public Health#Isu#Kifi#Cdc#Boise State#The University Of Idaho#Local News 8
Related
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon Bundy campaigns in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy made a campaign stop in Idaho Falls Monday night.   The organization ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ held a public forum to hear from Bundy at the Westbank Convention Center.          Bundy talked about how he’s characterized in the media and why Idaho is so important to those who The post Ammon Bundy campaigns in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state will not return to a statewide mask order or require COVID-19 vaccines despite a resurgence of the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon imposed a statewide mask mandate in December and lifted it in March. Even so, Gordon said in a news conference The post Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement appeared first on Local News 8.
Salmon, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program

Anika Tolman, a junior at Salmon High School, recently received this prestigious national fisheries scholarship from the American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program. The post Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 3

Community Policy