Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Power” universe creator-showrunner, writer and producer Courtney A. Kemp has entered a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode. End of Episode’s development and support teams, as well as president Chris Selak, will join in the move to Netflix. Selak will continue in her role and lead the company alongside Kemp.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney A. Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Cannes#Bipoc#Lgbtq#Starz#Starz#Caa#Gendler Kelly#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Queer as Folk' Reboot From Peacock Adds 'Big Sky' Star Jesse James Keitel (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” reboot has added Jesse James Keitel as a series regular. The update is based on the landmark 1999 series from Russell T. Davis and is said to chronicle a diverse group of friends in New Orleans, whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Keitel will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'The White Lotus' Finale Draws 1.9 Million Viewers for HBO

Viewership of the sixth and final installment of Season 1 was up more than 59% from the Aug. 8 penultimate installment and more than triple the crowd that turned out for the series premiere on July 11. The first episode has now drawn more than 7 million viewers to date, according to HBO.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Greenblatt Returns to Producing With Lionsgate First-Look TV Deal

Bob Greenblatt is returning producing. The former entertainment chairman at WarnerMedia and NBC has launched a production company, The Green Room, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate Television. Under the deal, Greenblatt will develop and produce premium projects for the studio via The Green Room. The former Showtime boss has also enlisted Jon Wu to serve as head of filmed content for The Green Room. “I’m proud to welcome Bob to the Lionsgate family,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a release Tuesday. “During the more than 30 years I’ve known him, he has been associated with some of the most...
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Adventure Time' Fionna and Cake Series Ordered at HBO Max

In the 10-episode series, Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows. More...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Wyatt Cenac Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros Animation, Cartoon Network Studios

Wyatt Cenac has signed a multiyear, cross-studio overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, the WarnerMedia-owned companies said Monday. Under this pact, producer, writer, and performer Cenac will develop and produce original animated programming at both WBA and CNS. The programming is intended for a variety of audiences, including preschool, kids, adult and family/co-viewing across all WarnerMedia platforms, as well as external outlets and services, per the studios.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Will Courtney Kemp move change things?

Is there going to be a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 happening at Starz? Is there a new-found cause for concern following Courtney Kemp’s move to Netflix?. For those of you who missed the news yesterday, Kemp (the creator of the Power franchise and collaborator of 50 Cent) signed a massive new deal to move from Lionsgate TV, owners of Starz, to the aforementioned streaming service. The deal means that future Kemp creations will be at Netflix; what the deal doesn’t mean is that she is leaving the Power franchise for good.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Motley Fool

South Park Creators Ink $900 Million Deal With Paramount+

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Love them or hate them, it's difficult to dismiss the comedic brain trust behind the potty-mouthed, squeaky-voiced animated sitcom South Park. What started as a college cartoon short film and quickly morphed into Comedy Central's cornerstone series, South Park has provided a fountain of generational wealth for co-creators (and writers, directors, and voice actors) Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
BusinessFOXBusiness

ViacomCBS inks six-year, $900 million ‘South Park’ deal

ViacomCBS said it has inked a $900 million deal for new episodes of "South Park," even as growth in streaming and advertising lifted the company’s second-quarter results. The New York-based media giant, which owns MTV, Nickelodeon and CBS, said Thursday that it cut a lucrative deal with "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to make new episodes of the bawdy cartoon for its Comedy Central network and create several spinoff movies for its Paramount+ streaming service.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy O. Yang Reteams With Jon M. Chu for Chinese Art Heist Movie at Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

The Crab Club is on the case. Jimmy O. Yang and his two partners at production banner and creative incubator Crab Club, Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng, have been tapped to write the adaptation of The Great Chinese Art Heist for Warner Bros. Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians and this year’s In the Heights, is attached to helm the feature project. Heist adapts a 2018 GQ article by Alex Palmer that recounted a series of sometimes intricate and cinematic thefts from museums and palaces across Europe of Chinese art and antiquities. The majority of the items came from a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar Joins ABC Drama As Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Big Sky has set the first major new cast addition for Season 2. Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries of Laura) has joined the popular ABC drama series as a new series regular opposite returning leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the series of books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the...
TV & VideosNewsTimes

Hollywood Critics Association Cancels Sunday's In-Person TV Awards, Shifts to Virtual on Aug. 29 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Critics Assn. has scrapped its in-person HCA TV Awards, and will instead move the first-ever ceremony to a virtual event a week later. HCA chairman Scott Menzel said the decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and the US. Instead, the show will stream on the HCA’s official YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Comments / 0

Community Policy