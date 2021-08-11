Price for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and passports drops to $100: report
A variety of COVID-19 vaccine verifications are being sold at increasingly low prices on the dark web, according to a new report from Check Point Research. Researchers found that prices for EU Digital COVID certificates as well as CDC and NHS Covid vaccine cards had fallen as low as $100. Fake PCR COVID-19 tests are also sold widely, and Check Point Research's study found groups advertising the fake vaccine verifications in groups with more than 450,000 people.www.zdnet.com
Comments / 0