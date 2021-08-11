Cancel
Public Health

Price for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and passports drops to $100: report

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of COVID-19 vaccine verifications are being sold at increasingly low prices on the dark web, according to a new report from Check Point Research. Researchers found that prices for EU Digital COVID certificates as well as CDC and NHS Covid vaccine cards had fallen as low as $100. Fake PCR COVID-19 tests are also sold widely, and Check Point Research's study found groups advertising the fake vaccine verifications in groups with more than 450,000 people.

TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Public HealthComplex

2 Airline Passengers Fined Thousands Each After Using Fake Vaccine Cards

Two travelers leaving the U.S. and entering Canada were fined thousands after submitting fraudulent vaccination cards and COVID-19 test results. The passengers, who have not been publicly identified, are also reported to have not utilized government-authorized accommodations, which is a requirement put in place by the Canadian government. Roughly two...
Fortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Coronavirus Spreading Among The Vaccinated In Highly Vaccinated Countries

A recent study published by King’s College in London, which operates the ZOE COVID Study app to monitor COVID infection and vaccination rates, found that, as of July 15, 2021, there was an average of 15,537 new daily symptomatic cases COVID-19 among partly or fully vaccinated people in the United Kingdom—an increase of 40 percent from the previous week’s total of 11,084 new cases.1,2.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Nurse Is Suspected Of Replacing Covid Vaccines With Saline Solution – Check Out The Details

The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded with so much controversy, and now more disturbing info pops up. The Guardian reported that the authorities in northern Germany have appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of Covid vaccines. This happened after a police investigation found out that a Red Cross nurse may have injected people with a saline solution.
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Over 800 Ugandans Injected With Water In Covid-19 Vaccination Scam

KAMPALA, Uganda — Siraje Bukenya, a councilor in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, was among the first to receive the opening jab of the Covid-19 vaccine when the government started mass vaccination on March 10, 2021. However, he now fears going for the second dose after investigations revealed that at least 800...
Public HealthABC 15 News

Two travelers fined for allegedly trying to use fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to enter Canada

Canada's Public Health Agency says it fined two travelers who attempted to enter the country from the U.S. after providing fake vaccination records to border officials. In a statement released Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said that the two travelers landed at the Toronto airport on July 18. While the PHAC did not identify the passengers, NBC News reports that they were Canadian citizens.

