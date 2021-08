Update: In a statement to ZDNet, Fortinet criticized Rapid7 for releasing the study and said a patch will be released by the end of the month. "The security of our customers is always our first priority. Fortinet recognizes the important role of independent security researchers who work closely with vendors to protect the cybersecurity ecosystem in alignment with their responsible disclosure policies. In addition to directly communicating with researchers, our disclosure policy is clearly outlined on the Fortinet PSIRT Policy page, which includes asking incident submitters to maintain strict confidentiality until complete resolutions are available for customers," a Fortinet spokesperson said.