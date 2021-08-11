Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Delta, Wendy's Norwegian Cruise Line

By Scott Rutt
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAdaE_0bOzv9fa00

If you listen to conventional wisdom and the endless parade of bearish pundits, then you're sure to think the Federal Reserve is wrong in not raising interest rates and combating inflation head on. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that Fed chair Jay Powell is a lot smarter than the bears give him credit for and the naysayers couldn't be more wrong.

Yes, it's true that we've seen a lot of inflation over the course of the pandemic. But Cramer reminded viewers that the stock market doesn't care about the past, or even today. It's looking forward into the future. And when you look objectively into the future, you see pricing peaking and even falling, not the other way around.

Over on Real Money, Cramer says that even amid the hype about overvaluation, you can still find some great deals. He's got a list of seven stocks he thinks can really gain. "So, rather than argue the point that there's no value here, let me show you what I mean when it comes to opportunities that are available right now for the taking."

Just listen to the conference call of Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report and you'll hear that bookings are falling and cancelations are on the rise as COVID cases spike once again. Look closely at the auto market and you'll see used car prices retreating as more new cars become available. The labor market is also cooling as federal unemployment benefits are ending and more people are returning to work.

Then there are falling raw material prices for lumber and copper. Oil also appears to have peaked, at least in the short term. Even the banks are reporting a decrease in consumer spending after a surge in restaurant and retail sales earlier this year.

Add it all up and it's easy to see why Jay Powell is right. Our inflation is transitory and a wide swatch of our economy is already seeing prices retreat to more normal levels.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Wendy's

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report, the restaurant chain that delivered spectacular earnings that included a nine-cent-a-share earnings beat, a 16% rise in same store sales and a 20% boost to the company's dividend. Shares responded by closing up 3.7%.

Penegor said that Wendy's continues to bring in more customers and more often thanks to the addition of breakfast and its great menu of lunch and dinner items. The chain is also seeing a lot of movement into higher-end menu items, which is adding to the company's profitability.

Sales have been so strong at Wendy's, Penegor said they've even been able to raise prices slightly for some items to help offset rising costs. Penegor said 95% of the chain's dining rooms are now open, but drive-thru and delivery remains their biggest opportunities. Wendy's is currently testing ghost kitchens that are dedicated to delivery, and so far, those locations are doing very well.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from Cramer and the other contributors on Real Money.

When asked for his thoughts about catching the attention of the WallStreetBets crowd and becoming a meme stock, Penegor said that he views any publicity as a good thing, as it helped get the Wendy's story out to more investors and younger investors who might not be familiar with their turnaround.

Executive Decision: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report, the cruise operator that has just returned to sea.

Del Rio sounded off against the State of Florida's decision to continue their fight against vaccination mandates. He said he's dumbfounded by their decision to appeal a recent court decision allowing Norwegian to require everyone on board to be fully vaccinated.

Del Rio said there's no safer place on Earth than a Norwegian cruise ship. They have a strict "no jab, no job" policy with their staff and crew and they will not accept any passenger, including kids under 12, who are not yet vaccinated.

Norwegian has been hit with unprecedented hardships, Del Rio continued. The company was completely shut down for over 500 days, he said, and generated zero revenue during that time. Now, they have a reputation to uphold, not only here in the U.S., but at over 200 ports around the globe. Florida is the only place in the world where Norwegian is not able to mandate vaccinations.

"We need leadership in this country or COVID is going to go on forever," Del Rio said in frustration. Norwegian hopes to return to full operations by April, 2022. Shares of Norwegian are up 69% over the past 12 months.

Executive Decision: Poshmark

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Minish Chandra, founder, chairman and CEO of Poshmark (POSH) - Get Report, the online marketplace that saw shares plunge 17% after the company reported their earnings.

Chandra said while results dipped from last year during the height of the pandemic, Poshmark still delivered strong results over a 2-year basis. The company is seeing an uptick in active users.

When asked about the effects of Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report new privacy policies, Chandra admitted that there were some short-term impacts, however he said the advertising industry has seen transformations like this in the past and it will adapt to what consumers are asking for.

Regarding spam on their platform, Chandra said Poshmark is making strides to fight spam on its platform. The company is using both internal moderation and machine learning tools to enhance their user experience.

Finally, when asked about increased competition, Chandra was confident that Poshmark's social and community aspects, along with its simple fee structure, is building long-term relationships with their sellers.

Today's Bargain Stocks

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer highlighted seven stocks he said are far from overvalued. Those stocks included Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, now that used car prices have finally peaked and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, as digital spending continues to rise. Cramer said he also liked NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report now that we know the details of its upcoming acquisition.

Investors can also consider American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Cramer said, as both of these stocks are far from overvalued.

Finally, Cramer said that both Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report and Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Report have transformed themselves into terrific opportunities.

So for those who say stocks are overvalued, Cramer said here are just seven that aren't and there are more being created every day.

Lightning Round

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

Zillow (Z) - Get Report: "Zillow is down for the year and it's doing quite well. I think now's a good time to buy."

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) - Get Report: "Biohaven is the best. I'd buy it."

Lightning eMotors (ZEV) - Get Report: "That is one you had to be in yesterday. Now it's time to go."

Sumo Logic (SUMO) - Get Report: "That is the most crowded space. I like Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report in that area."

Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) : "It just had a gigantic gain. We missed this stock."

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get Report: "Long-term, I like it. There's no reason you shouldn't own it."

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Mad Money#Fed#Real Money#Delta Air Lines#Covid#Aap#Action Alerts Plus#Wen#Nclh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
RetailStreet.Com

Walmart, Home Depot, GM, Roblox, Jerome Powell: 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, Aug. 17:. Stock futures pointed to a weak start for Wall Street Tuesday on worries over the impact the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 might have on the economic recovery. Home Depot (HD) - Get Report shares sank after sales...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Trading Walmart After Earnings

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors weighed the highly contagious delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales in July and a same-store-sales miss by Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks discuss how to trade Walmart after...
RetailStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/17/21

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, retail sales and much more in Tuesday's episode of TheStreet Live. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Home Depot, Moderna, Pfizer

Don't get too complacent in your negativity, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Cramer said his bullish stance remains intact, even though Tuesday's news proved that things are a little less positive than they were Monday. The day started off with seemingly bad news from Home Depot (HD)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Weighs In On RealReal, Affirm Holdings And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said no to RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL). He is not a buyer because there are too many of these guys. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) is a great spec, said Cramer. He likes Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) and he is...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says There's a Market 'Reassessment of How Bad Delta Is' Tuesday

Stocks continued lower in intraday trading Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 241.11 points, the Nasdaq Composite down 151.44 points and the S&P 500 down 28.41 points. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that in addition to a sharper than expected drop in July...
StocksBenzinga

Roblox And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) and UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC) will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Tuesday. "These are all fine companies," Cramer said. RBLX: Roblox announced strong second-quarter financial results on Monday. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Are Nvidia and Nucor Shares Expensive?

Stock futures fell Tuesday on worries about the impact the delta variant may have on the economic recovery;. In the most recent "Mad Money" on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said there are many seasons for the turns in the stock market. Investors should remember that when a stock drops from a sector rotation, consider buying it. It will have its turn soon enough.
MarketsStreet.Com

Home Depot Earnings: Going Aisle by Aisle Has Jim Cramer's Eye on Paint

Bolstered by the booming housing market, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report reported its highest quarterly revenue on record. Home Depot reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.53, on revenue of $41.1 billion, exceeding analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Same-store sales growth for its U.S. outlets slowed...
RetailStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on Walmart, Home Depot, Roblox, Retail Sales

Stocks opened lower Tuesday after retail sales fell sharply in July. July retail sales fell 1.1% from June, the Commerce Department said, exceeding consensus estimates of a 0.3% decline. The June total was revised modestly higher, to a gain of 0.7% on the month. TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that July...
StocksStreet.Com

How Jim Cramer Values Nvidia, Nucor Stocks

That was the question dominating Jim Cramer's mind in his latest column on Real Money. "Think about that before you buy or sell anything. You don't want to throw away a perfectly good stock because its p/e is high. I would be more worried if its p/e is low. That's how perfect the market is usually. It's the imperfections that make the best investments," Cramer wrote.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: 23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com

Stocks finished lower Tuesday as investors weighed the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales in July and a same-store sales miss by Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Regeneron, Abbott, Nvidia

Enough talk about the Federal Reserve and how it needs to taper its policies, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Focusing on the Fed is lazy thinking, he said, and there are far more important things to focus on. Among the things Cramer's focused on is the state...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Should You Buy Tesla Stock On Dip? Here's What Jim Cramer Has To Say

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to buy shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the stock extended losses to a third day on Tuesday. What Happened: “Can we just buy Tesla? Tesla is down. They do renewable energy. They have solar energy and the car,” Cramer said on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round.”
StocksCNBC

Charts suggest infrastructure winners like Nucor have more room to run, Jim Cramer says

Investors may still have opportunities to buy stocks that benefit from the potential passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "Even though the infrastructure stocks have already run, the charts — as interpreted by Bob Lang — suggest that many of them could have a lot more upside here, especially Martin Marietta, Union Pacific, Nucor, and American Tower." the "Mad Money" host said.
StocksStreet.Com

Procter Is the Stock to Watch Amid ‘Awful’ Macro News Events: Jim Cramer

Stocks continued lower in intraday trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 217.40 points, the Nasdaq Composite down 116.17 points and the S&P 500 down 22.67 points. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that markets are simply reacting to negative news around the delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowdown in China as well as the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Disney Has Winning Model As Delta Spreads

Reacting to Disney's (DIS) - Get Report latest round of earnings, Jim Cramer said Disney's streaming and parks businesses make the stock a winner no matter what happens with the delta variant of the coronavirus. ​​Recap TheStreet Live: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/16/21.
StocksCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I am a buyer of Affirm Holdings

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. The RealReal: "No. As a matter of fact I am actually, I want take all these places that do clothes — let me throw in Rent the Runway — and start thinking, you know what, we've got too many of these guys. I just really feel that way, so I'm going to say no to The RealReal."

Comments / 0

Community Policy