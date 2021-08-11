Aspen, CO Art Museum Only Venue in U.S. to Host Unique Andy Warhol Exhibition This Winter
Ahhh, aristocratic ski towns and their ornate art exhibits. Got to love ’em! The Aspen Art Museum will be the sole venue in the U.S. for a unique Andy Warhol exhibition this winter, which will focus on “the biographical underpinnings of the artist’s practice and expanding on lesser-known aspects of his work and persona,” according to a press release shared by the Aspen Chamber of Commerce.snowbrains.com
