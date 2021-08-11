Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New COVID cases are up 86% in the U.S. See the states where cases are rising the fastest

By Beth Kowitt
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

New cases of the coronavirus continue to surge across the U.S., driven by the fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant that now makes up the majority of COVID infections in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M67Vg_0bOzu70l00

Louisiana and Florida both have the highest concentration of daily new cases—and their highest daily rates of the entire pandemic—with 120 cases and 93 daily cases per 100,000 residents, respectively. The New York Times has reported that both states also have the country’s highest hospitalization rates.

Despite Vermont experiencing the biggest surge in new cases over the period at 245%, followed by New Hampshire at 182%, the increases both come off relatively low bases, with Vermont at 13 daily cases and New Hampshire at 11 daily cases per every 100,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRcze_0bOzu70l00

Several states with the lowest rates of vaccination, particularly in the South, have experienced especially severe outbreaks. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont has the highest rate of vaccination of any state with 68% of its population vaccinated, while Alabama has the lowest at 35%.

However, the growing number of infections across the country has led to an uptick in vaccinations. The government and corporations are also contributing to the push. Several employers have said they will require their workers to get vaccinated. McDonald’s, for example, issued the mandate for its corporate employees today, and California has said teachers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. President Biden has also said he wants states to pay the newly vaccinated $100 in order to incentivize them to get the jab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfZZW_0bOzu70l00

14-day increase in the number of new cases

StateIncrease

Alabama89%

Alaska46%

Arizona81%

Arkansas48%

California54%

Colorado58%

Connecticut92%

Delaware173%

District of Columbia60%

Florida124%

Georgia166%

Guam120%

Hawaii95%

Idaho142%

Illinois163%

Indiana71%

Iowa139%

Kansas51%

Kentucky147%

Louisiana161%

Maine95%

Maryland102%

Massachusetts130%

Michigan121%

Minnesota17%

Mississippi124%

Missouri97%

Montana18%

Nebraska182%

Nevada80%

New Hampshire130%

New Jersey88%

New Mexico153%

New York174%

North Carolina141%

North Dakota69%

Ohio157%

Oklahoma161%

Oregon125%

Pennsylvania145%

Puerto Rico160%

Rhode Island90%

South Carolina144%

South Dakota91%

Tennessee152%

Texas86%

Utah25%

Vermont245%

Virgin Islands144%

Virginia105%

Washington178%

West Virginia161%

Wisconsin158%

Wyoming107%

Based on 7-day moving average. Source: New York Times

Comments / 466

Fortune

Fortune

51K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S#Covid#The New York Times#Mcdonald#Stateincrease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Real EstateFortune

Mortgage forbearance is set to end soon for close to a million Americans. What you should know

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With millions of Americans losing their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses and organizations across the country to shutter, lawmakers, regulators, and lenders worked quickly to set up mortgage forbearance programs that allowed struggling homeowners to temporarily skip payments. At the height of these programs, the New York Federal Reserve estimates, 9.3 million mortgages were in forbearance.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long the Delta Variant COVID Surge Will Last, Data Shows

The Delta variant seems to have knocked the U.S. off its path of ending the COVID pandemic. As a result of this fast-spreading variant, virus cases are spiking, ICUs are filling up, and officials are considering bringing back mask mandates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week—and more than 80 percent of these new cases are caused by infections with the Delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country. Now, researchers have predicted just how long the Delta variant COVID surge will last.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Cary, NCwrbl.com

Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions, and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

These states will see a massive delta variant surge this fall

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said over the weekend that the northern United States will see a COVID-19 spike because schools are reopening. “There is evidence that the rate of growth in the cases in the South is starting to decline. I think that this...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 466

Community Policy