BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) – Eleven wholesale distributors were indicted for allegedly fueling the drug trade on the streets of Baltimore City. Law enforcement executed 55 search warrants in areas that include Cockeysville, Towson, Milford Mill, Reisterstown and Catonsville, as well as around Baltimore City. They seized about $722,334 in cash and more than 8.8 pounds of fentanyl, as well as 10 pounds of cocaine, and 2.2 pounds of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, among other items.