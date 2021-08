When the Mets acquired Javier Baez from the Cubs last week, they envisioned him making an impact in a multitude of ways beyond just his big bat. And on Wednesday night, this was on full display, as Baez accounted for two crucial Mets' runs when he evaded a tag at home plate with a swim move in the top of the second, and then later crushed a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth to give his team a lead they would not relinquish.