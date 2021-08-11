Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Exegy, a Predictive Trading Signals and Hardware Acceleration Tech Provider, Appoints Craig Schachter As Chief Revenue Officer

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article a provider of low-latency market data and execution services, predictive trading signals, as well as hardware-acceleration tech, reveals that they’ve appointed Craig Schachter to serve as the firm’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this key leadership role, Schachter will be tasked with setting and leading the company’s global international market...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardware Acceleration#Electronic Trading#Fis#Sungard#Xcitek Xsp#Fintech#Fintech#Marlin Equity Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Lifestylecrowdfundinsider.com

Walmart Is Looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

The Walmart (NYSE: WMT) location in Bentonville, Arizona is looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead. As noted in the job description, Walmart appears to be looking for a professional who is passionate about virtual currencies and “driven by opportunities to scale new products and businesses.”. Walmart’s job...
Computersaithority.com

CloudLinux Appoints David Mello As Chief Experience Officer

CloudLinux, Inc., the company behind the successful CloudLinux operating system widely used in the hosting community, has appointed Dave Mello to the position of chief experience officer (CXO). In this newly created role Mello is responsible for the strategy and execution of the customer experience and engagement journey with CloudLinux, and will lead teams including technical support, professional services and customer education. He will report directly to Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO, and serve alongside the broader CloudLinux executive team to design new programs and systems to improve customer relationships, retention, support, services and overall satisfaction.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Big Data Analytics Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Sisense, IBM, Microsoft

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Big Data Analytics Software Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Big Data Analytics Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

Mandiant Appoints Vikram Ramesh As Chief Marketing Officer

Tech industry executive to drive marketing strategy and amplification around the Mandiant brand. Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. announced that Vikram Ramesh, who has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ramesh reports to FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters.
Redwood City, CAbizjournals

GoFundMe appoints chief financial officer

Jeneen Minter has joined GoFundMe as chief financial officer. She will be responsible for leading the global fundraising platform's finance, accounting and business intelligence functions as the company looks to expand into new international markets, build new products, and enhance its existing offering, the company said. Minter will join the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Trulieve Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Multi-state cannabis company expands executive leadership team with appointment of Chief Technology Officer, Nilyum Jhala, adding breadth of Fortune 500 experience in I.T. leadership, retail system innovation, and industry-leading digital transformations. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing...
Businessmartechseries.com

Pathlight Appoints Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Head of Product Marketing at Zoom joins to lead go-to-market strategy and fuel next stage of company’s growth. Pathlight, a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, today announced the appointment of product marketing veteran Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams at high-growth companies like Zoom and Citrix, Raney will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Pathlight’s Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Brex Purchases Israeli API Platfrom Weav

Brex, a Fintech providing solutions for both big and small businesses, has acquired Weav, an Israel-based API platform for commerce sites. Brex has purchased Weav for $50 million, according to the company. The purchase is expected to help Brex expand its services globally by establishing an innovation hub in the...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

CFD Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | ANSYS, Siemens, Autodesk

The Global CFD Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about CFD Software Industry is its growth rate. Some major key players including ANSYS, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, PTC Inc., Altair Engineering, NUMECA International, Convergent Science, Hexagon AB, ESI Group & Autodesk etc have been looking into CFD Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Future Of MarTech Depends On CMO-CIO Relationship

New CMO Council Research Finds A Better CMO-CIO Working Relationship Drives Mature Capabilities And Higher MarTech Performance. As companies emerge from the pandemic, marketing and MarTech lie at the heart of the recovery. To optimize MarTech investments, marketing needs to have a very effective working relationship with IT that spans strategy, selection and management. Yet fewer than one out of four marketing organizations has such a relationship.
CoinDesk

TZero CEO Resigns; Chief Legal Officer Appointed as Interim Replacement

The CEO of security-token trading platform tZERO has resigned, and the company’s chief legal officer is stepping in as his replacement on an interim basis. Saum Noursalehi's Friday resignation as CEO was announced by tZERO on Monday. Alan Konevsky, long-time chief legal officer of tZERO, was appointed to hold the...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Media Production Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Apple, IBM, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Media Production Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Media Production Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Media Production Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

AWS Managed Services Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft Azure, DXC Technology, Capgemini

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AWS Managed Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AWS Managed Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AWS Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Security Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide | Sumo Logic, IBM, Rapid7

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Security Monitoring Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Security Monitoring Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Security Monitoring Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industry, TXHouston Chronicle

ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market 2021 Developments Analysis and Incredible Growth | Conduent, TCS, EXL, Accenture, Cognizant, etc

Orbis Research’s business report on the Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market aims to provide a detailed understanding of the market’s potential, scope and definition. After extensive research and analysis by experts, the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) report was created. This report provides a systematic and organized explanation of current market trends in order to assist users in analyzing the market. This report provides a detailed assessment of the various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions or product development, and research and development that have been used by market leaders to stay in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced that its Board of Directors has appointed and promoted Dr. Wenjun Li, currently Executive Vice President of World-Wide Manufacturing, to be the Chief Operating Officer of AOS, effective August 12, 2021. Dr. Li has held numerous management positions at AOS during his career, including...
Businessaithority.com

Theator Appoints Kavi Vyas As Chief Commercial Officer

Vyas joins the leading Surgical Intelligence startup’s senior leadership to spearhead the next stage of the company’s commercial growth. Theator, the Surgical Intelligence platform harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to tackle variability and disparity in surgical care, announced the appointment of Kavi Vyas as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With vast experience in medtech commercial strategy, sales, and product, Vyas will join the senior leadership team to increase theator’s global visibility and accelerate institutional adoption of its cutting-edge Surgical Intelligence platform.
Businessaithority.com

Exabeam Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Leader Pedro Abreu as Chief Operating Officer

Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, announced the appointment of former Forescout and McAfee executive Pedro Abreu to chief operating officer. In this role, Abreu will lead worldwide business operations, customer success, and customer support teams at Exabeam. Abreu will report directly to Exabeam CEO and President Michael DeCesare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy