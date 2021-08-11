Cancel
Lorraine Loomis dies at 81, remembered for tirelessly fighting for NW Tribes

By Aaron Kunkler
washingtonstatewire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorraine Loomis, the chairperson for the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC) and Swinomish fisheries manager, died on Aug. 10 at the age of 81. Loomis was a long-time force in Washington state fisheries, first becoming the fisheries manager for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community after the 1974 Boldt decision, a statement from Northwest Treaty Tribes says. The decision reaffirmed the treaty-protected rights of tribes to fish. Before that, she worked in fish processing beginning in 1970.

