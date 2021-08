AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss the premiere of Rampage on Friday night on TNT. “This was one of the biggest nights in the history of the company, and it was a great show,” said Khan, who spoke with Sports Illustrated moments after the show went off the air. “We went in with a tremendous card of three championship matches and a plan to deliver the best one-hour wrestling TV show anyone’s seen in a very long time. We needed to hit a home run, and we did. Everyone across the board, including production and staff, did a tremendous job.