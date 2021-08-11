Cancel
Episcopal Diocese of Vermont confronts financial squeeze

By Melissa Cooney
WCAX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Episcopal Diocese of Vermont is considering its next steps after a recent financial analysis revealed problems. “Fewer people may mean fewer dollars coming in to those congregations and thus those congregations giving fewer dollars to support the dioceses,” said the Diocese’s Rev. Walter Brownridge. This is the flow of finances for the church in Vermont and he fears they will struggle to support their 45 congregations. “We knew we were facing some real challenges in a few years if we didn’t change course.”

