Let me ask you something: how many paintings by Leonardo da Vinci exist in the world? A dozen? Fifty? Maybe a hundred?. Whenever I pose this query to people, the guess I receive in reply is usually one of two extreme, and opposing, options: something impossibly low like, “There’s what, three?” or something insanely high like, “I don’t know...500?” The answer is actually closer to the impossibly low end of the spectrum. There are eight works that we know unequivocally that the master painted and then another nine or so that experts are pretty sure he created but the provenance—records that trace the painting’s whereabouts from easel to present day—is disputed, lost, or incomplete. A single painting by Leonardo is one of the rarest, not to mention most valuable, items on earth.