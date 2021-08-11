Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, AL

Find a way to allow facts and truth

southeastsun.com
 6 days ago

There are those rare times when the written word expresses so clearly the character and integrity of the writer that I am left with renewed hope for this world. The article you wrote held such truths that it made me wish there was some way to engrave in the minds and hearts of each of us.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enterprise, AL
Society
City
Enterprise, AL
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
ReligionLockhaven Express

Finding Faith: The Bible: Fact or fiction

The validity of the Bible and its author have been challenged all through the ages. It’s opponents have tried to burn it, outlaw it and mock it. No other book has ever caused such conflict through time and yet given so much peace to others. It has given conviction to rulers and hope to paupers.
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Thanks for speaking out

I am a newcomer to Enterprise (we PCS’d here in December from Colorado Springs). The whole COVID-19, masks or no mask quandary, has been so devastatingly dividing! It has been heartbreaking to see how it has affected our churches, families, neighborhoods, etc. I’ve followed some conversations on the NextDoor app and have been saddened to see how much ugliness is so readily dispensed over this issue.
ReligionPosted by
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Climbing the steps finds truth

There is a movement in the Country that includes some Republicans, some Christians, and some veterans that concerns me. The movement itself is not debatable as most of its ideology is based on untruths. It reminds me of when I was a little girl and the neighborhood kids told me...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Why let truth get in the way?

I have struggled with whether I should respond or not to Catherine Fahrig’s, Dave Bannister’s and Steve Hatcher’s responses to my June 17 letter to the Bee ("The 2nd Amendment is a racist document"). I felt my response would only encourage their ignorance. I recommend they go to democracynow.org/2021/6/3/carol_anderson_second_amendment to...
ReligionArkansas Online

OPINION | MIKE MASTERSON: Demise of shame

Imagine the people who believe such things and who are not ashamed to ignore, totally, all the patient findings of thinking minds through all the centuries since the Bible was written. And it is these ignorant people, the most uneducated, the most unimaginative, the most unthinking among us, who would make themselves the guides and leaders of us all; who would force their feeble and childish beliefs on us.--Isaac Asimov.
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Even kindergarteners learn respect and good manners

Thank you so much for your editorial in this week’s Southeast Sun. It was respectful and to the point. When chaos erupts, nothing is accomplished. I worked as a kindergarten teacher in the system and retired with 40 years of successful teaching with the state of Alabama with many in the Enterprise School System. I had the pleasure of working with Thad Morgan and Jim Reese. I fully believe every decision made was in the best interest of the students not parents or employees of the system. This is how it should be and they were only doing their job.
KidsVictoria Advocate

Ashley Hunter: Finding fun ways to teach

My husband and I have a running joke. Somehow, he can remember the make and model of cars that our friends drive, and all I can remember is the color of the car. This friend drives a gray car, I would say. He would reply, “a gray Toyota Camry, you mean.” I would laugh and laugh about this thinking that this is just another “guy thing”, but, lo and behold, I believe my middle son has the same ability. Need I remind you that this little boy is only 4, and he remembers who drives what better than I do? He also has the ability to spot his favorite cars as we are driving. I just had to tap into this interest and use it to develop his academic skills.
Religionftc.co

What Percent of God is Good?

Last week I heard a wonderful and inspiring story of a young man who, during a routine physical, was sent immediately to the hospital to investigate a knot on his collar bone. After extensive testing, it was determined that there was a 99% chance that the growth was bone cancer. When the boy’s devastated parents broke the news to their son, his response was calm and full of child-like faith. He simply returned, “but I still have one percent.” Church and family members prayed. A vigil was held. The boy’s baseball team came to his house and prayed over him. Soon after the outpouring of prayer, the final test results came back, showing no signs of cancer. The family joyfully announced that their precious son got his one percent, concluding with the proclamation that “God is good!” The young man’s father told a reporter, “It was an amazing experience to see how God can work.” Indeed, the goodness of God was expressed through a miracle for this family, and for the young man who maintained all along that this would be the outcome. And the outcome was solid evidence of the goodness of God.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Mental HealthEvening Star

Finding our way post-pandemic

There seems to be a collective yearning for a return to normal. People are simply exhausted from pandemic living. Even folks that tend to have good self-care routines, social support systems and naturally handle change well are reaching their threshold of tolerance. If we are to be honest with ourselves...
Skin Caresignalscv.com

Is EmoniNail Legitimate? Find Out The Truth In This Review

Nail fungus is the most popular nail infection and it is particularly notorious. There are diverse treatment options but only a handful are effective. One of the most powerful topical treatment options for nail fungus is EmoniNail. Doctors and pharmacologists came together to develop this over-the-counter product based on extensive research on natural and pharmaceutical remedies for nail fungus. They combined powerful antifungal natural ingredients to produce a safe, effective, and quick solution to nail fungus.
JournalismTwin Falls Times-News

Finding My Way: Calling Out the Bosses

This column is about a broadcast journalism pioneer. Edward R. Murrow was a CBS reporter, anchor, and news manager from 1935 to 1961. He helped the broadcast industry bridge the transition from radio news to television news. During WWII his reporting from Europe set journalistic standards that have never been surpassed.
ReligionPratt Tribune

Many have been lost to the church, and God, because of fear in our society today

I recently returned from a mission trip to Zimbabwe, Africa. On my way back home, my plane flew over the very spot where on the fateful night of December 12, 1912, the Titanic sank to the bottom of the sea. The sinking is legendary in part because many of those who were lost that night were lost simply because those manning the lifeboats refused to return to the site of the disaster out of fear of involvement. Rescues can be dangerous and complicated.
ReligionFrontiersman

Healing physical and emotional wounds with compassion

A gentleman called my office the other day to get in immediately because he had cut himself with a chainsaw and didn’t want to go to the Emergency Room. As luck would have it, I had a cancellation, and we could see him. He had really done some damage, but fortunately, he had avoided any significant nerves, bones, and blood vessels.
ReligionFort Bend Herald

The joy of sacrifice

In 1960, I read the book, “Jungle Pilot,” by Russell T. Hitt. The book chronicled the life and witness of Nate Saint, a pilot with Missionary Aviation Fellowship. The focus of this book was on the sacrifice Nate made to share Christ with the Auca tribe who lived in the jungles of Ecuador.
Societynorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Letter to the Editor: Signs of the times

It grieves me that there may never be a meeting of minds, or at least thoughtful consideration of cultural and political views dissimilar to one’s own in this land. For nearly a year I have displayed a `Black lives matter’ sign outside my house in the Cotton Creek area. This morning, upon returning from an errand, I discovered it was missing. Not blown away by the wind nor eroded by the prevalent smoke in our air, but torn from its supports and stolen.
Religionfarmerpublishing.com

On The Spiritual Side…Grace to you and peace from God

Submitted by Pastor Andrew Sanders, Fairfax United Methodist Church. To all of God’s beloved who are called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Romans 1:7-8 What a wonderful greeting that the Apostle Paul offers to all the people of...
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
U.S. PoliticsWaynesboro Record-Herald

When will America stop buying lies about COVID vaccines? | Mike Kelly

This conversation actually took place. It seemed surreal at the time, almost laughable. But in light of what happened this week in America, it seems entirely normal, not funny at all. On a Saturday afternoon in March, as I strolled through my New Jersey town of Teaneck — a well-educated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy