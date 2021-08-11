Defense wants manslaughter charge dropped for woman accused of causing deputy’s death
IDAHO FALLS – Defense attorneys want a manslaughter charge thrown out for a local woman accused of inadvertently causing the death of a local deputy. Jenna Holm, 35, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection to the May 18, 2020, death of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser. A jury trial for Holm is scheduled for Sept. 8, but on Aug. 4, defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the manslaughter charge.www.eastidahonews.com
