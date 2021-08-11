U.S. Department of Energy Awards $45 Million to Advance Solar Manufacturing & Grid Technologies

We know we have to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere if we want to prevent the Earth from getting too hot for human habitation. Carbon capture may be one way of doing that, but the technology is expensive — about $120 a ton — and doesn’t work very well. It may be a decade or more before carbon capture is commercially viable, but as more countries put a price on carbon, things are getting to the point where it might be possible to make carbon capture profitable.