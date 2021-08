Even as Chicago reports its highest confirmed COVID-19 case count in three months, Chicago’s top doctor is insisting that it is safe for students to return to classrooms. The public push by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is unfolding as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools debate what safety measures to put in place before public schools reopen Aug. 30. Arwady this week did not weigh in on particulars such as COVID-19 testing frequency — one of the issues currently being debated — but she and Dr. Abigail Hodges of Oak Park Pediatrics did underscore the need for a full-time reopening in a Tuesday Twitter livestream.