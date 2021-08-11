Mission Staff Produces Book in Honor of Late Supporter

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ begins as a memoir: Scott describes his childhood in Hemingway, South Carolina, picking tobacco in the hazy, unrelenting heat, and cooking his first whole hog when he was only 11 years old. The reader learns of Scott’s early dreams—and the extraordinary work ethic instilled by his parents—through the most vulnerable and raw part of the book, which comes early on: a chronicling of Scott’s life leading to his strained relationship with his father. Scott bravely dissects wounds that may not ever be healed; with care and precision, he weaves a complex tale that goes back decades.