WNC Dispersing Emergency Relief Funds to Students

CSM Announces Millions in Scholarships/Relief Funds are Available for New, Existing, Returning Students. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces it has millions of dollars in scholarships and COVID-19 relief funds available this Fall Semester to assist anyone who wants to attend CSM full-time or part-time in a degree pathway or for a workforce development certificate. The scholarships and financial assistance can be used for tuition, college expenses and living expenses and is available to new and existing students, or former CSM students who want to return or have had restrictions on their accounts related to past debt.