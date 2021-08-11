Cancel
Carson City, NV

WNC Dispersing Emergency Relief Funds to Students

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore financial relief is on the way for students in higher education — including those attending Western Nevada College — for the fall 2021 semester. WNC students could receive up to $1,800 through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan became a federal law last March and is providing more than $39 billion to support higher education institutions serve students during the current health pandemic.

