WNC Dispersing Emergency Relief Funds to Students
More financial relief is on the way for students in higher education — including those attending Western Nevada College — for the fall 2021 semester. WNC students could receive up to $1,800 through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan became a federal law last March and is providing more than $39 billion to support higher education institutions serve students during the current health pandemic.www.wnc.edu
