Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Since Inauguration Day, More Than 1.1 Million People Entered the United States Illegally

gingrich360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has made it clear to the whole world that the border is effectively open. The number of people illegally crossing the border since Joe Biden became president in January totals more than 1.1 million. This is more than the population of seven states — and enough to create the 10th largest city in the country. According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, most of the crossings are through the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sections of Texas. In July alone, the second-highest number of family units crossed the border. The preliminary total of 210,000 people crossing the border last month is the most since 2001.

www.gingrich360.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Inauguration#The United States#Border Wall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s borders: Who will defend our country when our leaders will not?

I wrote in July of 2020 that if Joe Biden became president, we would lose control of our borders. All the work the Trump administration did in giving us the most secure border in my lifetime would be replaced with an anti-borders agenda that would cause this nation and its people great suffering. As much as I hoped my prediction would be wrong, it has become more accurate than I ever could have imagined.
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Kamala Harris ‘Bad At Politics, Bad At Governing’

Polls have revealed that Kamala Harris is vastly unpopular as a vice president. A recent report in the Hill warned her “tactical missteps” were dragging down her approval rating. That bad news for Democrats came just days after Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, found 63.6%...
U.S. PoliticsWhittier Daily News

How the left has used COVID-19 to bankrupt the United States

I have never bought the conspiracy theories that COVID-19 was a diabolical political plot to undermine the country. But what is apparent with each passing week is that the virus has been the springboard for the left’s agenda to transform America in a way that Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michael Moore or Rachel Maddow could have never imagined.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden-Harris immigration plan neither serious nor realistic

The Biden administration recently unveiled its much-awaited immigration plan, and it is as awful as we’ve come to expect from this White House. The administration’s so-called “root causes” strategy would aim to solve the border crisis by nation-building across Latin America. The plan, endorsed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris , would shower billions of dollars on Central American countries, with the stated goals of fixing their problems so that their citizens are not inclined to come to America.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How Long Will Biden Keep DeJoy at the Postal Service?

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy didn’t mince words when asked during a congressional hearing six months ago how long he planned to keep his job. “A long time. Get used to me,” he said. “As far as my commitment to see our plan through, I’m here until I can see it tangibly produce the results we intended to.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The New York Times

Intelligence Warned of Afghan Military Collapse, Despite Biden’s Assurances

WASHINGTON — Classified assessments by American spy agencies over the summer painted an increasingly grim picture of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and warned of the rapid collapse of the Afghan military, even as President Joe Biden and his advisers said publicly that was unlikely to happen as quickly, according to current and former U.S. government officials.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them. Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. That was the feint. Then came the thrust for the jugular.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The 2022 midterm elections keep looking worse for Democrats

The warning signs for Democrats in 2022 are continuing to pile up. The biggest sign of where things may be going is the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who announced he would not be running for reelection for his Wisconsin seat. Kind represents a district that former President Donald Trump won by almost 5 points in 2020, and Kind himself escaped his GOP opponent by just 2.6% last November. Without a battle-tested incumbent to defend the seat, Republicans now have the inside track on another seat with Democrats holding a slim House majority.
U.S. Politicsvalleypatriot.com

More People Would Get Vaccine if Not for All The Lies! ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN

If you’re looking for someone to blame for all the unvaccinated deaths in this country, look no further than the “news” media and government officials. Despite the fact that the vast majority of the “news” media continues to blame Donald Trump and his supporters for refusing to take the vaccine – the fact is, 60% of the people who have yet to get vaccinated are Black and Latino Americans.
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Will Bunch: Are Biden and the Democrats making a giant political goof by helping out the white working class?

It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.

Comments / 4

Community Policy