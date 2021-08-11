Since Inauguration Day, More Than 1.1 Million People Entered the United States Illegally

The Biden administration has made it clear to the whole world that the border is effectively open. The number of people illegally crossing the border since Joe Biden became president in January totals more than 1.1 million. This is more than the population of seven states — and enough to create the 10th largest city in the country. According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, most of the crossings are through the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sections of Texas. In July alone, the second-highest number of family units crossed the border. The preliminary total of 210,000 people crossing the border last month is the most since 2001.