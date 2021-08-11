Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Healthcare Hospitality Network (HHN) Announces Unprecedented Partnership with Arreva, Global Thought Leader in All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, Auction & Event Software, and Healthcare Hospitality Applications

Times Union
 6 days ago

Healthcare Hospitality Network, the industry’s only professional association, establishes an unprecedented partnership with Arreva, the trusted advisor, thought leader and provider of technology with purpose for more than three decades to nonprofit organizations worldwide, many national organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities® Chapters worldwide, Boys & Girls Clubs, Humane Societies, Rotary Clubs, and Police Athletic Leagues, as well as other healthcare hospitality houses. Arreva was also named exclusive title sponsor for the 2021 Healthcare Hospitality Network Virtual Conference and HHN’s “Ask the Expert” Thought Leadership and Educational Series for Healthcare Hospitality House Professionals reflecting their commitment to Healthcare Hospitality House Network members and their mission, and their essential programming.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Management Software#Hhn#Unprecedented Partnership#Digital Fundraising#Auction Event Software#Boys Girls Clubs#Humane Societies#Rotary Clubs#Police Athletic Leagues#Prweb#Social Services#Jw House#Brent S Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Software
Related
BusinessTimes Union

The Facilities Group welcomes Puresan to family of companies

SPARTA, N.J. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Puresan tailors supply chain solutions for each client, including distributors, business-to business customers as well as commercial, education, government, food service facilities, and many others. Jay Kliphouse, CEO of Puresan, sought pathway to take Puresan’s solid foundation and expand its distribution across the country. “Aligning ourselves with the team at The Facilities Group will strengthen our resources, improve our network and expedite our growth trajectory”, Kliphouse stated.
Garland, TXTimes Union

Fortress Building Products Delivers Next Phase of Strategic Growth, Names New Director, Channel Sales (Specifications)

GARLAND, Texas (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. In a move to continue supporting its aggressive growth strategy, Fortress Building Products has added seasoned industry leader Jim Plank to its powerhouse sales team. As Director, Channel Sales (Specifications), Plank will employ market strategies to identify and secure product specifications in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector. This latest hire will help Fortress® extend their solution-driven building products and best-in-class, personalized customer service experience to their valued customers across the AEC community.
EconomyTimes Union

For the 2nd Year, National Technical Institute (NTI) Appears on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List, Ranking No. 230

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. National Technical Institute (NTI) has announced for the second year, they have been recognized by Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 230. This is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, which represents a unique look at the most successful businesses within the American economy. Despite the pandemic, the trade school experienced an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,906 percent.
BusinessTimes Union

Bython Media Inc. Ranks No. 3521 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 97 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Bython Media Inc. is No. 3521 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Times Union

Integrate Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Over the past three years, Integrate has nearly tripled its revenue.
Health Servicesriverjournalonline.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Students for Healthcare Careers

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital played host to 15 interns during this year’s Summer Youth Experience Program. Throughout the five-week program, interns gained valuable workplace experience and skills in a variety of settings throughout the hospital — from shadowing nurses, to working in engineering, to helping with administrative operations. This once-in-a-lifetime experience has given this group of teens a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at all of the many roles that go into putting patients first. The program consists of teenagers who have at least one parent employed by NewYork-Presbyterian.
Healthaithority.com

Perspectives in Healthcare Security Report: Cybersecurity Reality in Hospitals Not Aligned with Perception

US Hospital IT/IS and BioMed executives weigh in with their experiences in new report co-sponsored by CyberMDX. CyberMDX, a leading cyber security provider dedicated to protecting IoT and medical devices for health delivery worldwide, announced the release of the Perspectives in Healthcare Security Report. The report, done in collaboration with Philips, examines attitudes, concerns, and impacts on medical device security as well as cybersecurity across large and midsize healthcare delivery organizations. Insights include how they correlate and diverge.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Ochsner Healthcare reports 1,005 patients hospitalized on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, August 13, Ochsner Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers. As of Friday afternoon, 1,005 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System. Below are the numbers reported:. 8/12/20218/11/20218/10/20218/9/20218/8/20218/7/2021. Baton Rouge747381827981. Bayou98104112117105112. Greater New Orleans369382385395366372. Lafayette154156146146144140. North Louisiana9610610610410090. Northshore/Hancock Miss.214227233230214208. TOTAL100510431063107410081003. Photo Courtesy from...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Healthcare leaders fear hospital bed shortage again due to COVID

HONOLULU - Swelling numbers of COVID cases in Hawaii hospitals have healthcare leaders very concerned. They're urging people to get vaccinated. There's fears of a hospital bed shortage - and this time, it's more dangerous than when cases spiked last year. Hilton Raethel of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH)...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Keystone Healthcare Partners Expands Partnership With Upper Allegheny Health System, Adding Hospital Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, And Telehealth Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners ( Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Upper Allegheny Health System ( UAHS), part of Kaleida Health. The two-location health system includes Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Olean General Hospital (OGH) in Olean, New York.
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AeroClean Technologies Announces Partnership With Cape Cod Healthcare To Deliver Pathogen-Free Air At Facilities Across The CCHC Network

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AeroClean Technologies announced partnership plans with Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) to install more than 100 Pūrgo ™ air purification and sanitization devices in their facilities as soon as early fall 2021. Pūrgo ™ utilizes patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce or remove harmful pathogens like allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including the surrogate pathogen for COVID-19 - offering continuous air sanitization as an additional important safety measure for patients, staff, and visitors.
HealthBrookings Institution

Why hospitals and healthcare organizations need to take cybersecurity more seriously

The fuel shortages and rising gas prices generated by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in May foreshadow the disastrous and far-reaching effects of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. SolarWinds, JBS, Kaseya, and a torrent of other high-profile cyber incidents have captured the attention of the American public and the highest levels of government, leading to a flurry of federal actions, including the nomination of the first-ever National Cyber Director, formal attribution of the SolarWinds attack to Russia, the release of an executive order imposing new security standards for software on federal procurement lists, and a host of legislative proposals to improve the nation’s cybersecurity.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Equifax Health e(fx) Buy To Help Employers Manage Healthcare Plans

Equifax has announced a new agreement to acquire Health e(fx), which a press release says will be allowing more automation for HR teams. With the acquisition, friction in HR teams will reportedly go down. And Equifax will be able to give businesses more information and solutions to help manage their...
Kalamazoo, MIwkzo.com

Local students honor healthcare workers beautifying grounds of Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — West Michigan high school students from Turn 2 Foundation’s Jeter’s Leaders program visited Kalamazoo Wednesday as part of the 2021 Social Change Project. During the event, the students worked together to beautify the grounds at Bronson Methodist Hospital by cleaning, weeding, planting flowers, and more. High school senior and co-president of the local group Darianna Browning says along with making a difference, it was an opportunity to learn something new.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

92% of Huntington Hospital Staff Fully Vaccinated, Hospital Commits to Complying With New State Order for Healthcare Workers

Huntington Hospital said Monday it is committed to complying with Gov. Newsom’s order that healthcare workers be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and that it is studying how to ‘operationalize’ the mandate, while Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California Regional Office in Pasadena announced it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its employees and physicians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy