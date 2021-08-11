Stakeholders react to Cherry Point decision
In late July, Whatcom County Council enacted a series of comprehensive plan amendments that will restrict the building of new fossil fuel refineries and shipping facilities at Cherry Point, while upgrades will undergo stricter environmental review. As one of the first refinery counties in the U.S. to pass such policies, local environmental groups celebrated the council’s vote as a milestone in fossil fuel industry regulation. The industry looks to adjust with the times.www.thenorthernlight.com
