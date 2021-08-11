Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whatcom County, WA

Stakeholders react to Cherry Point decision

By Ian Haupt
thenorthernlight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late July, Whatcom County Council enacted a series of comprehensive plan amendments that will restrict the building of new fossil fuel refineries and shipping facilities at Cherry Point, while upgrades will undergo stricter environmental review. As one of the first refinery counties in the U.S. to pass such policies, local environmental groups celebrated the council’s vote as a milestone in fossil fuel industry regulation. The industry looks to adjust with the times.

www.thenorthernlight.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Whatcom County, WA
Industry
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Industry
Whatcom County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Bp#Oil Refineries#Whatcom County Council#Bp Cherry Point Refinery#Canadian#Labor Union#Laborers Local 292#Legislative District#Lummi Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
Posted by
NBC News

Feds declare first Colorado River shortage, order water cuts for 2022

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The federal government on Monday declared an unprecedented water shortage for the Colorado River and Lake Mead, triggering mandatory water cuts and opening a new chapter in the worsening struggle with drought in the Western states. Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico will see their water...

Comments / 2

Community Policy