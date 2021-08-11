Wildfires: How Portuguese club Tondela drove through the flames

When Joao Redondo took his usual place on Tondela's team bus, all he wanted was to forget the defeat that had knocked his side out of the Portuguese Cup in the third round. Sitting at the front of the coach, right next to the driver, the general manager had plenty of time to reflect on that afternoon's 3-2 loss at Leixoes. They were stuck in traffic. This wasn't all that unusual, but something just didn't seem right.