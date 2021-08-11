In The Year Since It Was Passed, 100+ Red Flag Law Petitions Filed

DENVER (CBS4) – In the year since Colorado implemented the Violence Prevention Act, part of which is the red flag law , it’s been used more than 100 times. Colorado law allows guns to be taken away from those who present a danger to themselves and others.

A new report from the Colorado Department of Law shows how those protection orders are being used. In the past year, about 110 red flag petitions have been filed, mostly by law enforcement.

The report shows that the law has helped protect Coloradans from domestic violence and has been used as a tool to intervene when suicide is a threat.

The report also states that the next step regarding the red flag law is to focus on educating people on how it works if they want or need to make a report.