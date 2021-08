The Oakland Athletics will play Game 1 of their 4-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL, on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics are coming to this game looking to bounce back from a 7-4 defeat during their Sunday match-up against the Texas Rangers. Sean Manaea allowed 8 runs on 7 hits while striking out 5 over 5 innings of work in the losing effort and falling to an 8-8 record on the year. Oakland is currently 2nd at 68-50 in the American League West Division.