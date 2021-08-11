Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Hearing examines unemployment benefit over payments

By Jon Kipper
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iItg_0bOzpwKA00

During the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans applied for unemployment benefits.

But over 25,000 of those that received money were told by the state that they paid too much and needed to pay back the money.

Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue seemed to use the hearing as a way to look at future legislative bills helping the Department of Labor process all these unemployment claims as well as help the folks that are forced to pay back some of the overpayments.

“We got calls by the dozens by people saying they were suddenly being told they were getting paid too much,” said Blood.

Blood put forward a resolution to examine the accuracy of overpayments made to Nebraska during the pandemic.

Commissioner of Labor John Albin said at the Wednesday hearing that of the roughly 298,000 Nebraskans that applied for unemployment benefits, over 27,000 were told by the state they overpaid.

“The people I sincerely talk to were not aware that they were being overpaid, they were just following the system and what they were told and were surprised later to find out that they owed money,” said Blood.

Recently, the department told those that overpaid they can apply for a waiver, thanks to federal law.

“They’re not in a position to pay it and the federal law allows those who apply for the waiver for them that overpayment to be waived,” said Albin.

That waiver pays back federal benefits, which with the additional $600 a week, added up to $15,000 to $20,000 for some people.

443 have so far applied, and so far the department is processing those waivers.

Blood asked Albin if any changes to state law could solve issues with overpayments and fraud. Albin recommended that the Unicameral pass a bill from this year that streamlines department processes.

Ann Mangiameli with Legal Aid of Nebraska suggested for them to have a way to waive the debts without an application process.

“Have a waiver process where it more robustly forgives those debts,” said Mangiameli.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 3

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraskans#The Department Of Labor#Blood#Labor John Albin#Unicameral#Legal Aid Of Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan lawmakers investigate problems with unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers took another step in figuring out what went wrong within the Unemployment Insurance Agency, which allowed thousands of people to receive benefits that may not have actually met qualifications. The House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday also came as many workers who provided documentation...
EconomyWGAL

Federal temporary unemployment benefit programs to end Sept. 4

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is reminding Pennsylvanians that three federal temporary unemployment benefit programs will end Sept. 4. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) PEUC provided additional weeks to individuals enrolled in the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program. When PEUC ends Sept. 4, UC will revert to providing up...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Workforce Development: Indiana unemployment benefits to end Sept. 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that people receiving pandemic-related unemployment benefits will be paid through Sept. 4. The announcement came Tuesday after the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a decision that forced the department to resume pandemic-related unemployment benefits. However, not all are claiming...
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Lawsuit filed to reinstate federal unemployment benefits in Missouri

MISSOURI — A Missouri group filed a lawsuit to reinstate federal unemployment benefits in the state. The initials of five Missourians are listed on a lawsuit filed in Cole County Court last week. Missouri Jobs with Justice filed the lawsuit which addressed Gov. Mike Parson, the Missouri Department of Labor...
Franklin County, OHIronton Tribune

Think tank supports appeal of unemployment benefit cutoff

COLUMBUS — An appeal brought by unemployed Ohio workers seeking to reinstate the federal $300-a-week unemployment benefit cut off by Gov. Mike DeWine should be granted, according to a friend-of-the-court brief filed by Policy Matters Ohio and national leaders in legal and public advocacy for an equitable economy. “There is...
Virginia Statewcyb.com

Virginia: Federal unemployment benefits to expire in September

(WCYB) — Federal unemployment benefits authorized under the CARES Act will end September 4 for Virginia residents. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, people who are collecting state unemployment benefits will no longer receive an additional $300 a week in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will also end on that date. That program provides benefits to people whose job loss was a direct result of COVID-19, but didn't qualify for regular unemployment compensation.
Economymauinow.com

DLIR Launches Appointments for Complex Unemployment Claims

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations announced it will start accepting telephone appointments for complex, disputed unemployment insurance claims beginning on Aug. 16, 2021 to allow claimants to schedule slots beginning on Aug. 23, 2021. The appointments will provide an opportunity for claimants to speak with DLIR claims...
Economypvtimes.com

Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September. Several benefit programs are set to expire on Sept. 4 at midnight: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and State Extended Benefits.
Maine Statethecentersquare.com

Maine unemployment claims declining

(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 760 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Aug. 7 – down 49 from the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
publicradiotulsa.org

State Supreme Court Referee Hears Arguments In Cases Related To End Of Federal Unemployment Payments

Parties to two lawsuits over the state’s early end to enhanced federal unemployment benefits made their arguments on Wednesday before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee. One of those lawsuits was decided in Oklahoma County district court last week, when a judge ordered the state to reinstate the program. Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt wants the state supreme court to overturn that ruling.

Comments / 3

Community Policy