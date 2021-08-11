Solorio for Congress receives $1,000 during August 2020

Freshman GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, as readers know painfully well by now, seeks by design to be one of the most outrageous voices contributing to the din around every major news story. On any available subject, Boebert can be consistently depended upon to offer a shocking statement more or less entirely for its shock value, in hope that sheer bombast will lead to either news coverage or at least an avalanche of social media attention–attention which Boebert does not bother to distinguish between support and condemnation. Generally speaking, it’s all the same to her.