Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Solorio for Congress receives $1,000 during August 2020

By Chicago City Wire
Posted by 
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolorio for Congress received $1,000 during August 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Vince Kolber contributed the total amount of $1,000. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.

chicagocitywire.com

Comments / 0

Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Regulatory Agency#Fec#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
ElectionsPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Vote Sangari receives $11,400 during Q3 2020

Vote Sangari received $11,400 during the third quarter 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Vincent Kolber contributed the most with a total amount of $2,700. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC...
Electionsilbusinessdaily.com

Committee to Elect Rick Laib receives $2,000 during Q3 2020

Committee to Elect Rick Laib received $2,000 during the third quarter 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Vincent Kolber contributed the most with a total amount of $1,000. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance...
ElectionsLake County Gazette

Curran for Senate receives $15,500 during August 2020

Curran for Senate received $15,500 during August 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.
ElectionsMetro East Sun

Peggy Hubbard for US Senate, Inc. receives $50 during August 2020

Peggy Hubbard for US Senate, Inc. received $50 during August 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Daniel Von Hoene contributed the total amount of $50. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC...
ElectionsPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Friends of Philanise White receives $250 during Q3 2020

Friends of Philanise White received $250 during the third quarter 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.
Jacksonville, FLfloridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio breaks with Rick Scott on removing Joe Biden from office

Scott says the 25th Amendment should be in play. One U.S. Senator from Florida believes President Joe Biden should be removed after the shambolic American exit from Afghanistan, but his colleague is not sold. In Jacksonville Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio would not sign on to Sen. Rick Scott‘s urging of...
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
Congress & Courtscoloradopols.com

Has Boebert Finally Gone Too Far?

Freshman GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, as readers know painfully well by now, seeks by design to be one of the most outrageous voices contributing to the din around every major news story. On any available subject, Boebert can be consistently depended upon to offer a shocking statement more or less entirely for its shock value, in hope that sheer bombast will lead to either news coverage or at least an avalanche of social media attention–attention which Boebert does not bother to distinguish between support and condemnation. Generally speaking, it’s all the same to her.
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...

Comments / 0

Community Policy