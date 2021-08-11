Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dead & Company announce COVID policy, requiring proof of vaccine or negative test

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead & Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- are set to begin a US tour next week, and they've now announced the COVID safety protocol they'll be following on the road. They're requiring that ticketholders provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 48 hours to attend shows (except where prohibited by law).

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
John Mayer
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Jeff Chimenti
Person
Bob Weir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19 Vaccine#Citi Field#Dead Company#Covid#Grateful Dead#Ga Pit#Pa Citizens Bank#Il Wrigley Field#Ticketmaster Fan Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mansfield, MAbrooklynvegan.com

KISS announce Vegas residency, talk Covid policy for “End of the Road” tour

KISS are finally resuming their "End of the Road" tour with dates rescheduled from last year, starting Wednesday, August 18 in Mansfield, MA. North American dates run through October, but they've just announced that they'll be playing a 12-show Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood from December 29 - February 5. Specifically, dates are December 29 & 31, January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, and February 2, 4 and 5.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

New York Comic Con requiring COVID vaccines and masks for 2021

New York Comic Con is set to return for a reduced capacity 2021 edition on October 7-10 at Javits Center. The convention already said they would be requiring that face coverings be worn by all attendees, including exhibitors and staff, and they've now issued a health and safety update with additional COVID policies. They'll require all ticketholders 12 years old and older to provide proof of vaccination to attend; children under the age of 12 will be able to provide a negative PCR or antigen COVID test result instead.
U.S. Politicsfox13news.com

Judge backs Norwegian cruises in 'vaccine passport' fight, says company can require proof of vaccination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal judge Sunday sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on so-called "vaccine passports," clearing the way for the company to require passengers to show documentation that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a 59-page ruling that granted a preliminary injunction against a law that was a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The law blocked businesses from requiring vaccine passports, though Williams’ injunction applies only to Norwegian.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
Public Healththenevadaindependent.com

As the unvaccinated cause a Fourth Wave, is it time for mandates?

What if I showed you the evidence that we are about to go into a horrendous Fourth Wave of the pandemic, and a significant change in policy could save lives? What if I showed you that, in six months, the unvaccinated will cost our state at least $15.3 billion, and our country $1.5 trillion dollars, but a $70 jab of a vaccine that is free for the unvaccinated isn’t the only, or even the most expedient, solution? Would you consider that it might be time for some alternatives to vaccination mandates?
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

Top U.S. Health Official Calls For More Vaccine Mandates: 'People Are Dying'

A top U.S. health official on Sunday called for the implementation of additional vaccine mandates nationwide, pointing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that the mandates would make a difference in the fight against COVID-19, despite grumblings from Republicans and far-right activists who claim such measures infringe on their rights.
Labor IssuesSeattle Times

Who are the unvaccinated in America? There’s no one answer.

As coronavirus cases rise across the United States, the fight against the pandemic is focused on an estimated 93 million people who are eligible for shots but have chosen not to get them. These are the Americans who are most vulnerable to serious illness from the highly contagious delta variant and most likely to carry the virus, spreading it further.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy