Dead & Company announce COVID policy, requiring proof of vaccine or negative test
Dead & Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- are set to begin a US tour next week, and they've now announced the COVID safety protocol they'll be following on the road. They're requiring that ticketholders provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 48 hours to attend shows (except where prohibited by law).www.brooklynvegan.com
