Teddy Bridgewater has interesting perspective on 2016 knee injury

Teddy Bridgewater’s 2016 knee injury threatened his career, but the quarterback came back and became an NFL starter again. After suffering the injury, it would be reasonable to think that Bridgewater might devote a lot of thought to it in his recovery process, and particularly once getting back on the field. That’s not the case, apparently. On Wednesday, Bridgewater admitted that he has spent more time in recent years thinking of the injury than he did closer to when it happened, and he’s learned to use it as motivation.