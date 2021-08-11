Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weber County, UT

Man who pointed rifle at deputy is re-arrested, sent to prison

By MARK SHENEFELT Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 6 days ago

OGDEN — Police have apprehended a Washington Terrace man who became a fugitive after he was sentenced to prison for pointing a rifle at a police officer. Daniel Ritchey, 31, was back in court Wednesday after being re-arrested. Second District Judge Cristina Ortega ordered the Weber County Sheriff's Office to transport Ritchey to the Utah State Prison to begin serving his term of 1 to 10 years for third-degree felony attempting to assault a police officer.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Terrace, UT
City
Ogden, UT
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fugitive#Plea Bargain#The Utah State Prison#Weber County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy