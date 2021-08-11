Man who pointed rifle at deputy is re-arrested, sent to prison
OGDEN — Police have apprehended a Washington Terrace man who became a fugitive after he was sentenced to prison for pointing a rifle at a police officer. Daniel Ritchey, 31, was back in court Wednesday after being re-arrested. Second District Judge Cristina Ortega ordered the Weber County Sheriff's Office to transport Ritchey to the Utah State Prison to begin serving his term of 1 to 10 years for third-degree felony attempting to assault a police officer.www.standard.net
