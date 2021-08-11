Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...and western and northwestern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Butler; Lawrence; Mercer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Jefferson, southeastern Columbiana, south central Mercer, Beaver, northwestern Washington, Lawrence, western Butler, northwestern Allegheny, Brooke and Hancock Counties through 745 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from New Castle Northwest to Industry to near Toronto. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ross Township, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Moon Township, New Castle, Weirton, Franklin Park, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, and East Palestine. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike near mile marker 241. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 62 and 111. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH