Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Madison County in north central Alabama East Central Morgan County in north central Alabama Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Section, Morgan City, Langston, Lim Rock, Whitesburg, Farley, Laceys Spring and Valhermoso Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS