Mahoning County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Trumbull A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRUMBULL AND EASTERN MAHONING COUNTIES At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Farrell to near East Palestine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Youngstown, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, McDonald, Poland, New Middletown, Lowellville, Churchill, West Hill, Brookfield Center and Mineral Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

